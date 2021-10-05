Subscribe

Southern California storm brings lightning, welcome rain

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 5, 2021, 8:09AM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Showers were tapering off Tuesday from a storm system that brought thunder, lightning, hail and welcome rain to parts of drought-stricken Southern California.

More than a quarter inch of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Corona Del Mar in Orange County saw .47 inches (119 centimeters) and eastern Los Angeles County's Big Dalton Dam recorded .41 inches (1.04 centimeters).

Lightning lit up the skies Monday evening and caused a 35-minute delay of the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Las Vegas Raiders at LA's SoFi Stadium.

Hail was reported in inland areas.

All of California has been gripped by drought for months, much of it at the worst levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette