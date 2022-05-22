Subscribe

Southern California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 22, 2022, 3:10PM
SANTA ANA — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said.

The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them in appropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in Santa Ana, according to police.

“Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day,” said a statement by the Santa Ana Police Department.

The 69-year-old man posted $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation, ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported Saturday.

Detectives believe there could be more alleged victims, the news station reported.

The suspect was teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years before becoming a substitute.

