Southern California woman, 26, dies when flash flood sweeps Maui swim hole

A 26-year-old woman from Vista, Calif., died on Maui Thursday when a flash flood swept through a natural ocean-side swimming hole, officials said.

The Maui County Fire Department responded to a report at 9:56 a.m. of four swimmers who were pulled into the ocean during stormy conditions at Waioka Pond, a popular swimming hole, also known as the Venus Pool, on the east side of the island along the Hana coastline.

Two swimmers climbed out of the water, while two others were pulled farther into the ocean, the department said. One swimmer returned to shore, but a fourth person, whom the department described as a visitor from California, remained missing.

After an extensive land and air search, firefighters assisted by local residents located the unresponsive victim on a rocky shoreline at about 1:30 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to a landing zone and met by medics, who pronounced her dead at the scene.

The fire department said the conditions were stormy on Thursday. A flood advisory and flash flood watch were in effect.

Hana resident Tony De Jetley told KHON that Waioka Pond is dangerous in heavy rains.

"When it flash floods, it flash floods extremely quickly, normally engulfing within a minute and a half," said De Jetley. "Imagine that, 60 seconds is all you have from being in the pool to get to safety."

Maui Fire Department recommends that visitors and residents visit this website for information on flash flood precautions and visiting the island's natural sites.