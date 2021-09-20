Southern California woman, 87, found dead in freezer; daughter questioned

RIVERSIDE — An 87-year-old woman has been found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home and investigators questioned her daughter, who lived with her, authorities said.

No arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman, the Press-Enterprise reported Monday.

The daughter gave inconsistent statements about the whereabouts of her mother, said Officer Javier Cabrera of the Riverside Police Department.

Officers searched the house, which Cabrera described as “disheveled,” with hoarding-like conditions. There was a foul odor and officers eventually discovered the body in a functioning freezer in the garage.

No information on the body’s condition was available and the daughter was not identifed. An autopsy is being conducted, the Press-Enterprise reported.