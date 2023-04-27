Southern California's first wildfire of season burns 160 acres in San Bernardino forest

A wildfire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew quickly past 100 acres Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Nob fire, the first large wildfire of the season in Southern California, started shortly before 11 a.m. and had spread to about 160 acres by 2:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Because of its location deep in the forest, between Wrightwood and Lytle Creek, the fire is not a threat to any surrounding communities, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

About 150 personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were battling the blaze, said Gus Bahena, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino National Forest.

By about 2 p.m., the fire was spreading at a slow to moderate rate and burning west toward the snowpack, which should help calm the flames, Bahena said.

The wildfire is Southern California's first significant blaze of the year, Sherwin said, though he noted that the timing was typical.

"This is pretty common for us in this part of the year," he said. "We will get big grass fires that run hundreds of acres … and then they burn out.

"Fingers crossed, theoretically, that's what happens [today]," Sherwin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bahena said, adding that reports that the fire grew out of a controlled burn were not true.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District issued a smoke advisory Wednesday, explaining any smoke in the city was from the Nob fire. Though smoke from the fire was visible in much of the San Bernardino valley, there was no fire concern for those more populated areas, Sherwin said.