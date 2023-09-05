Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers and City Council member Eddie Alvarez will meet with residents in Roseland on Thursday to take a public pulse on the most pressing issues in southwest Santa Rosa.

The town hall is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. at Roseland University Prep, 1931 Biwana Drive.

The pair, along with city staffers, will be on hand to listen to and gather feedback on needs in the community and answer residents’ questions.

Alvarez, whose District 1 includes a large portion of Roseland, Bellevue and the Santa Rosa Avenue corridor, said he anticipates public safety will be one of the top topics at the meeting, including Police Chief John Cregan’s plans to revive the department’s gang crimes team as well as open a substation on Sebastopol Road.

The gang unit proposal, in the works since Cregan took over the department in July 2022, became a priority for the department following the fatal shooting of two 15-year-old boys in separate gang-related incidents over an eight-day span earlier this summer.

The plan has been met with a mixed response by south Santa Rosa leaders, residents and activist groups.

Cregan will be at the meeting to answer questions and address other department-related matters, his team confirmed.

Concerns surrounding housing development and growth in the area, infrastructure needs, fire safety and annexation of Moorland and other parts of south Santa Rosa also are likely to come up, Alvarez said.

The first-term council member said he and Mayor Rogers wanted to host the town hall as an effort to “bring government to the people,” recognizing that requiring residents to come to City Hall to meet with their elected officials can make participating in local government inaccessible.

“The intention of (Mayor Rogers) and I conducting these town hall meetings is to create a different platform for how we engage our community,” he said.

He hopes that by meeting residents where they are in their own community and in a more informal setting it will help foster trust and a dialogue between officials and residents so that they can work collaboratively to make improvements.

Alvarez encouraged residents to come with questions, ideas and suggestions and indicated there is interest from the council to host additional listening sessions.

Residents can request translation services or other accommodations by emailing pio@srcity.org or calling 707-543-4777.

