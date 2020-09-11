Subscribe

Spacecraft takes image of wildfire smoke plume from a million miles away

MIKE MOFFITT
SFGATE
September 11, 2020, 7:34AM
A massive plume of dirty-brown smoke off the West Coast can be seen from a million miles away aboard NASA Earth's DSCOVR spacecraft.

NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard DSCOVR snapped an image of the plume on Tuesday, Sept. 8, a day before the skies turned blood-orange in the Bay Area. The smoke is coming from numerous wildfires burning in California and Oregon.

The unique perspective provided by DSCOVR is possible because the satellite sits in space at a point where the gravitational pull from Earth and the sun is equal. Its telescope looks back at the Earth from nearly a million miles.

DSCOVR, which stands for Deep Space Climate Observatory, monitors the solar wind in real time, which is critical for accurate National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather forecasts and alerts.

More views of the planet from the EPIC can be seen here.

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Reporter. Email: moffitt@sfgate.com. Twitter: @Mike_at_SFGate

