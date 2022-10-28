Subscribe

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 28, 2022, 8:53AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area.

The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage.

Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.

