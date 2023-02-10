SpaceX test fires 31 engines on the most powerful rocket ever

SpaceX moved one step closer to its future Thursday with a successful ground test of the engines of the most powerful rocket ever built.

The company, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, conducted what is known as a static fire of Super Heavy, a massive rocket booster. Super Heavy was made to send SpaceX’s next-generation Starship vehicle toward orbit before returning to Earth.

More than 110,000 people watched a livestream broadcast by NASASpaceFlight.com, an independent space media company that has cameras monitoring the Starship test site in Boca Chica, Texas. The video feed showed clouds of vapor enveloping the launch stand when propellants started flowing into the rocket, and rings of frost forming around the rocket as the tanks filled with ultracold propellants.

At 4:14 p.m. Eastern time, the engines roared to life for a few seconds and shut down, kicking up rose clouds above the rocket and prompting masses of birds to flee the area. An update on Twitter from SpaceX indicated the test was a success, lasting as long as intended. The booster and launch stand appeared to be in good shape afterward.

On Twitter, Musk said one engine was turned off during the test and another one turned itself off. Even so, 31 of 33 engines would be enough to reach orbit during a launch, Musk said.

The static fire of the Super Heavy booster was the last big technical hurdle that SpaceX needed to accomplish before getting ready for a launch attempt. SpaceX had previously conducted static fires with up to 14 engines. Beginning in December 2020, it conducted a series of test flights of Starship prototypes several miles up to figure out the landing procedure. After several explosive failures, it succeeded in May 2021, with Starship launching and landing in one piece.

When combined, Super Heavy and Starship stand nearly 400 feet high, taller than the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal. NASA is paying SpaceX to build a version of the vehicle to carry astronauts to the lunar surface for the Artemis III and IV missions later in the decade. The spacecraft is also central to Musk’s vision of sending people to Mars along with the supplies they would need.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, said the launch attempt could occur within a month or so.