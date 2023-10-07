Spanked by city, controversial Healdsburg B&B shelves plans to open private club

Click on the slick website of The Ruse, a high-end Healdsburg bed-and-breakfast, and scroll to the bottom of the first page.

“There’s more than meets the eye,” a caption promises.

That slogan is turning out to be true in ways that have created problems for the owners of those posh lodgings a mile north of Healdsburg’s downtown plaza. In recent weeks, with a brazenness that irked many in a city riven with tensions around widening economic disparity, The Ruse sent out applications for a private club — despite having been denied permission by the city a year earlier to do just that.

As of Thursday, after being instructed to do so by city officials, The Ruse put those club plans on “pause,” according to Levi White, the company’s chief operating officer.

“This is how we govern ourselves, with rules and processes,” said Maya Elmer, who lives with her 13- and 10-year-old on Grove Street, near The Ruse.

“For these guys to just say, ‘These rules don’t apply to me’ — that was kind of shocking.”

For decades, the Honor Mansion at 891 Grove Street was a quaint and sleepy bed-and-breakfast. In July 2020, the Fowler family sold the property to a group including longtime Silicon Valley executive Craig Ramsey, and Patrick and Jonathan Wilhelm, whose family built the Mayacama Golf Club.

The new owners paid $5 million for the mansion, then spent another $14 million to renovate it.

In September 2022, The Ruse’s application for a “conditional use permit” to operate a private recreational club was rejected by city planning director Scott Duiven.

That decision came as a relief for many in the neighborhood: In addition to operating the B&B, the owner’s amended plans featured a 2,392-square foot outdoor pavilion with a full kitchen, bar area and lounge, serving beer, wine and spirits.

The Wilhelms appealed Duiven’s verdict to the Planning Commission and lost 6-0.

Undeterred, they recently began circulating a four-page application inviting prospects to join “The Ruse Club.” That “member information statement” asked applicants to list “Ruse members who I know,” and requested authorization for direct payment from a checking or savings account.

According to one source, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation, prospective members were being invited to join for $175 per month, along with a $5,000 initiation fee.

Twice denied in their attempt to secure a conditional use permit, “my clients chose not to fight City hall on that issue,” wrote Erin Carlstrom, an attorney representing the Wilhelms, in an email Tuesday.

The Wilhelms had moved on, she added, to “putting their best efforts into a beneficial use for this City icon” — a recreational park and swim club — “so Healdsburg locals may enjoy this treasure as well.”

But those “best efforts” did not include securing any of the necessary approvals from city staff.

As Duiven explained on Sept. 28, “An expansion of The Ruse B&B to include a club component would require a new conditional use permit (CUP).

“We have not received a CUP application or inquiry from the operators of The Ruse for a private club and are looking into this matter.”

As City Council member Ron Edwards put it, “There are times I agree with the concept of ‘Better to ask forgiveness than permission.’ But this is not one of those occasions.”

If The Ruse wants to operate a recreation park and swim club, he said, “they need a conditional use permit to do that.”

Neither Wilhelm replied to requests for comment.

White, The Ruse’s COO, informed the Press Democrat on Sept. 29 that the owners had recently received a city business tax license for a private recreation park and swim club that was “summarily approved because it is a permitted use within the zoning of said property, thus does not require an additional conditional use permit.”

After receiving the certificate, White continued, “membership documents for the Club were drafted and are now being presented to potential members who live in and around Healdsburg.”

After reviewing White’s statement, Healdsburg city officials instructed The Ruse to slow its roll.

As Duiven explained Wednesday, “The Ruse has applied for and received a business license through the City of Healdsburg’s automated application system for a ‘private recreational park and swim club.’ There has been no staff level review or approval.”

The certificate held by The Ruse “is a tax license only,” he said, “and does not constitute compliance with, nor does it grant authorization for any use or work to be done’” that would violate Healdsburg city ordinances.

The Ruse is permitted for “residential visitor lodging use.” Any “expansion or intensification of that use “triggers the requirement for a new conditional use permit.”

Further, Duiven said, a “new updated project description is required in order to determine if, in fact, the club qualifies as a ‘private recreational park and swim club.’ The operators of The Ruse have not reached out to City of Healdsburg staff to determine what if any planning entitlements are required and instead appear to be relying on the automated issuance of a Business Tax License.”

That license “is not sufficient to allow for the operation of a club serving nonregistered guests” on the premises of the B&B, he said.

Not long after city officials delivered that verdict to The Ruse, its membership drive was put on hold. “Club Memberships Now Available” announcements on the company’s social media sites were promptly deleted.

White confirmed via text Thursday morning that city officials “asked us to cease.” Even though The Ruse had been “following guidelines of a private recreation park and swim club based on our conversations with the city,” the company has “decided to pause any membership offerings and activities until we resolve this with the city.”

A Healdsburg resident who’d inquired about membership got this reply Thursday morning:

“Unfortunately, the city requested we stop offering memberships at this time, so out of an abundance of caution we have paused our launch … until we receive clarification from the city.”

The email’s author offered kind regards before signing off:

