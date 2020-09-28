Subscribe

Spare the Air alert extended through Friday for Sonoma and Napa counties due to wildfire smoke

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2020, 12:31PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Air quality regulators have extended a Spare the Air Alert for Sonoma and Napa counties through Friday as smoke from the Glass Incident fires covers the region.

Air quality in the North Bay has reached levels consider unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Local residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides and air quality improves.

Check air quality in your area here.

