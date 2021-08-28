Subscribe

Spare the Air alert extended through Sunday across Bay Area

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2021, 12:20PM
AirNow has verified, up-to-the-minute data and forecasts on air quality. Download the app or go to AirNow.gov.

A Spare the Air alert has been extended through Sunday as several wildfires, including the Dixie and Caldor fires, continue to burn throughout Northern California.

The air quality reached the unhealthy range Friday in the North Bay and is expected to remain that way through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Other regions of the Bay Area also are experiencing moderate to unhealthy air quality throughout the weekend.

The district recommends staying indoors somewhere with cool conditions and filtered air. Windows and doors should be shut until conditions improve.

Residents should avoid strenuous activity outdoors, especially children, seniors and those with lung or heart conditions.

Wood burning is prohibited while the alert is in effect.

For more information, visit www.sparetheair.org.

