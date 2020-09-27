Spare the Air alert extended to Monday amid increased smoke from Glass fire

Increased smoke from the nascent Glass fire in Napa County has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to warn about unhealthy conditions and extend air protections through Monday.

The agency’s Spare the Air Alert, which bans wood burning and encourages residents to avoid unnecessary vehicle travel, was originally issued Saturday. It now will run through Monday.

The extension comes amid rapid expansion of the Glass fire, which was sparked about 3:50 a.m. Sunday and grew quickly to about 1,000 acres by noon, sending a trail of smoke drifting over Santa Rosa by midmorning.

The area already was primed for poor air quality, according to weekend forecasts that predicted wildfire smoke combined with 90-degree temperatures and weekend vehicle traffic would cause unhealthy smog or ozone, according to a statement from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The agency recommended limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of Sunday and Monday while the alert is in effect.

