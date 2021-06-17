Spare the Air alert for Bay Area extended to Friday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area through Friday.

Because of unhealthy air quality, the agency has asked residents to avoid driving and work remotely if possible to limit air pollution.

The air quality may exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions, according to the agency. Children, seniors and active adults who exercise outdoors are most at risk to experience symptoms associated with air pollution.

The Spare the Air alert comes as temperatures are expected to skyrocket to as high as the low 100s in Sonoma County, and local health officials have issued a heat advisory for the county.

Residents should use air conditioning if possible, avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of fluids, avoid leaving children or pet in cars and avoid hot pavement when walking their pets, according to the National Weather Service-Bay Area.

Cooling centers are not being opened in Santa Rosa because temperatures haven’t met the city’s thresholds, communications coordinator with the City of Santa Rosa Kristi Buffo said in an email.

For centers to be opened, temperatures must either exceed 95 degrees during the day and 75 degrees at night for three consecutive days or exceed 100 degrees with a Category 3 Heat Risk from the National Weather Service.