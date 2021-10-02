Subscribe

Spare the Air alert for Bay Area extended to Sunday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 2, 2021, 4:07PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended its Spare the Air through Sunday.

The alert initially was issued Saturday for the Bay Area because of a combination of wildfire smoke in Southern California, heat and vehicle exhaust.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when air quality reaches unhealthy levels, which can cause lung irritation and exacerbate chronic lung conditions such as emphysema.

The agency recommends limiting driving to avoid increasing air pollution and remaining inside with all doors and windows closed if possible.

