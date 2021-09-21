Spare the Air alert issued due to smoke, exhaust, temperatures

The Bay Area will be under a Spare the Air alert Tuesday because of wildfire smoke, high temperatures and vehicle exhaust.

The trio of respiratory aggravators are expected to cause unhealthy smog across the region, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

“The combination of tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region,” Jack Broadbent, district executive officer, said in a statement Monday. “Driving less can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents.”

North Bay temperatures may reach 90 degrees while inland Bay Area temperatures could be closer to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke is expected to come from numerous Northern California fires, including the 963,276-acre Dixie fire.

Vulnerable people may suffer symptoms that include throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. Smoke could also cause eye irritation, coughing and dry throats.

Young children and seniors with respiratory and heart conditions are especially vulnerable, according to the district.

During Spare the Air alerts, outdoor exercise should take place in the morning . Anyone inside should close doors and windows if smoke is present, but should seek cooling centers if high temperatures cause issues.Air conditioning and car ventilation systems should be set to re-circulate air.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi