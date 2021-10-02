Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area for Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Saturday.

Wildfire smoke from Southern California combined with fall heat and vehicle exhaust are predicted to create smog and create hazy skies, district officials said in a news release.

“If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

High temperatures for Sonoma County on Saturday are forecast to be 89 in Santa Rosa, 91 in Rohnert Park, 92 in Cloverdale and 59 in Bodega Bay. Other than at the coast, where it was rated fair, air quality was said to be poor in the county on Friday.

Bay Area residents who smell smoke were urged by the district to avoid exposure by staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels drop. The elderly and children as well as people with respiratory illnesses are particularly at risk from the effects of smog, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.