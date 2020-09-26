Spare the Air alert issued for Bay Area this Sunday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Sunday.

Forecasters expect winds at high altitudes to bring smoke from the massive August Complex fire ― which comprises 870,200 acres across six Northern California counties ― over the North Bay.

The agency recommends limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day when the alert is in effect.

While North Bay residents can expect hazy skies and diminished air quality, conditions are not anticipated to reach the unhealthy levels experienced earlier this month.

The air district forecasts air quality to reach only “moderate” levels in the North Bay by Sunday.