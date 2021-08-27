Spare the Air alert issued through Saturday for Bay Area due to smoke from Northern California wildfires

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday and Saturday because of smoke from several wildfires across Northern California.

Throughout most of the Bay Area, the air quality has reached the unhealthy range.

Wood burning is prohibited, and the agency recommends staying indoors.

For more information, visit www.sparetheair.org.