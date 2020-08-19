Subscribe

Spare the Air Alert issued through Sunday in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2020, 2:49PM
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended a Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area through Sunday due to smoke from wildfires throughout the region.

The district initially issued the warning on Tuesday, prompting a ban on the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel. People are asked to say indoors with windows and doors closed if they smell smoke and if temperatures allow.

Air quality in the North Bay was considered moderate on Wednesday, though was expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups beginning Thursday until Sunday, the district’s website said.

Check on air quality around the Bay Area, including Sonoma County, go here. For a forecast of what the air will be like over the next few days, go here.

