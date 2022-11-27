Sparky's Ice Spectacular birthday party brings skating royalty to Santa Rosa

Snoopy’s Home Ice was a fitting location to mark the 100th birthday of Charles “Sparky” Schulz with Sparky's Ice Spectacular Saturday evening, hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton.

The show, featuring performances by other Olympic skaters such as Polina Edmunds and former world champion ice dancers Kim Navarro and Brent Bommentre, was part of several weekend events and fundraisers honoring Schulz and designed to raise funds for cancer research. Proceeds from the Ice Spectacular went to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The foundation’s link indicated more than $117k was raised, exceeding the goal.