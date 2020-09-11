Spas, nail salons and gyms in Sonoma County anxiously await indoor reopening

Barbers and hairstylists in Sonoma County rejoiced at the recent news they could return to cutting hair indoors.

But as local barbers and hairdressers take a step toward returning to business as usual, their counterparts in the personal services industry ― including day spas, nail salons and gyms ― must continue operating outdoors. And under new state guidelines released last month by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it’s unclear when any additional personal care businesses, many of which are still hurting during the pandemic, will be allowed to fully reopen.

Dolores De Alba, a co-owner of Blush a Day Spa in Sonoma, said it’s not feasible to do most spa and massage treatments out in the elements. So she’s begun providing online meditation courses, video facial parties and home delivery for spa products. Still, the business’s revenue is down around 60%, and its membership has dropped from 150 to 80 people in recent months.

“We are just trying to survive to pay our rent to stay afloat,” she said.

De Alba said being able to reopen inside would do more than just help her recover financially. She says offering full services indoors, while following public health protocols, would benefit many of her clients whose well-being has been affected by the ongoing crisis.

“The mental distress is really starting to take its toll on people, and it’s manifesting itself physically,” De Alba said.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, changing public health restrictions have jostled the personal care industry. After initially being allowed to reopen in June after a monthslong shutdown, the state closed all personal service businesses in most counties as cases spiked in July. About a week later, it permitted gyms, barbershops, nail salons and most other personal services to start operating outside.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s announcement last month that haircuts could resume indoors with modifications came after Newsom released a four-tiered state reopening plan, which removed hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls from the list of businesses prohibited from operating indoors throughout most of the state.

While the governor’s plan allowed Mase to loosen restrictions on those businesses, it also placed Sonoma County in the state’s “widespread” risk tier, the highest level of business regulation. That means the county must reduce local virus transmission before it can begin to ease limits on additional businesses. Specific timing for easing restrictions is undetermined because it’s based on the county’s progress suppressing the virus.

Mase said state officials reasoning for not allowing all personal care services to fully reopen was that they had traced more coronavirus cases to businesses such as spas and massage studios than to barber shops and hair salons. She said that’s likely because many personal care workers have “significantly more direct contact” with clients than do barbers or hairstylists.

“We don’t know what to predict will happen,” Mase said, regarding when more personal care services firms can resume indoor operations. “What we can say for sure is that we’re in (the most restrictive) tier for three weeks, and let’s do everything we can in our power, and responsibility to the community, to move us along in the process of getting into the (next) tier.”

The new statewide reopening guidelines come as total confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County continue to grow, reaching 6,516 as of Thursday, an 8% increase over the past week. County officials, however, have said that local transmission may be showing signs of slowing.

Loc Pham, owner of Elegant Nails in the Santa Rosa Plaza, said manicurists at his salon are trained and licensed to follow sanitation rules and know how to keep clients safe. Pham said he doesn’t have the space to move outdoors. He’s worried he’ll have to close permanently if he can’t reopen by the end of the year.

“Hair salons are allowed to open inside but not nail salons, and we’re not sure why,” he said.

Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Berkeley, said there’s a chance of an outbreak anytime people are indoors for long periods of time and can’t keep enough distance apart, although wearing face coverings reduces the risk. With relatively little data available on exactly where the virus is spread in local communities, Swartzberg said, it’s unclear if certain personal care businesses are any safer than others.

“It’s hard to draw a distinction between manicures and pedicures and hair cutting. … I think that it’s impossible to get a (consistent policy) when we have insufficient information,” he said.

However, Swartzberg said that indoor fitness centers, where people breathe heavily while exercising, likely are higher-risk environments.

Lawrence Phillips, owner of Team LP Fitness in Santa Rosa, moved his boot camp-style fitness classes to the parking lot outside his gym in July. The gym hasn’t had any issues following the state’s sanitation and distancing guidelines for fitness centers, which include requiring facial coverings at all times, Phillips said.

But when the summer ends and the weather begins to turn, he expects it would become more of a challenge to hold classes outdoors.

“We should be allowed to open back up and have a chance to show that we too can follow the protocols to run a healthy, clean and sanitized environment,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian