Tucking into his lunch while sitting in the shade just past the Elsie Allen High School football field Wednesday morning, Brook Hill Elementary School second grader Roland Miller had one question.

“Why do high schools not have playgrounds?” he wondered aloud.

It’s a decent question. After all, high school students could likely use the joy of a slide or swing set at times as much as your average second grader.

But not on Wednesday. Nobody at the first-of-its-kind Best Buddies unified field day for elementary school students in special needs programs needed a jolt of joy.

It was already all right there.

Student volunteers from Elsie Allen High helped the younger students race the 50-ish meter dash, participate in lawn bowling, navigate an obstacle course and play soccer with a giant inflatable ball.

There were students applying glitter tattoos, Elsie Allen’s vaunted marching band played tunes from the stands and there was even a student leading demonstrations in traditional folklorico dance.

For Elsie Allen sophomore Irving Cano, there was particular joy in helping kid after kid trying to navigate a pretty tricky obstacle course set up in one end of the Lobos’ end zone.

“Once we help them out, they get more comfortable,” he said. “It’s been fun helping them out and seeing them happy. It makes me happy.”

It’s the first time Santa Rosa City Schools has held a multiple-school sporting event like this for elementary aged students in special education programs, according to Beni Comma, department chair of the district’s adaptive physical education program.

On Wednesday, about 50 students from Brook Hill, Biella and Lincoln elementary schools participated.

“We wanted to start small,” Coma said. “First time, good time and go from there.”

For years, students and staff from Montgomery, Santa Rosa and Windsor high schools have hosted large athletic events aimed at older students from throughout Sonoma County under the Best Buddies and Special Olympics banner. Those events — soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and field in the spring — draw hundreds of athletes to campuses for athletic events that are heavy on school spirit.

Best Buddies is an international program that works on local campuses to promote activities, events and field trips with students in special education classes and those in general education classes.

Just last week, hundreds of athletes converged on Windor High’s track for the largest Special Olympics Northern California Schools Partnership at that campus, according to athletic director Jamie Williams.

About 320 high school students, supported by scores more volunteers, turned up for the half-day event.

But the younger kids could use a dose of that good time, as well as that feeling of being included, Coma said.

“We are trying to run more of these unified programs during the day with our general ed kids,” he said. “It gives our general ed kids an opportunity to meet our exceptional needs students, whoever it may be.”

Organizers also tapped members of the Sonoma State University track and field squad to come and help out.

For SSU sophomore Halle McDaniels, playing soccer with elementary aged students might have been outside of her athletic wheelhouse (she’s a thrower for the Seawolves), but she was all smiles Wednesday.

“I love kids so this is a really fun experience for me,” she said. “We are honestly here just to have fun. And soccer is fun. I’ve never been really good at it, but kicking the ball around has always been great.”

And those role models are crucial, even in a loose, fun setting, according to Laura Aramendia, a special-education teacher at Brook Hill.

“It’s a really big deal,” she said of her students being included in such an event. “They are looking up to them. And sometimes I think it’s easier to listen to a teenager than it is an adult.”

Roland “Rollie” Miller, the second grader who wondered aloud about the lack of playground equipment at Elsie Allen, said the only thing that could have made the event better would have been a swing set.

But his mom, Sara Miller, who volunteered her time Wednesday disagreed. The day lacked nothing. It was perfect.

“I started crying watching them,” she said. “It just touches my heart because they have this event where it doesn’t matter who is in special education and who is not … I’m grateful to watch how happy he is.”

