'Spectacular' Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds observed in Pacifica

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers.

San Francisco resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud rising above the mountains in the coastal town on May 27 at 3:40 p.m. and posted it on Instagram. Cronin said the American Meteorological Society shared her photo and it went viral with more than 1 million impressions.

More recently, Pacifica resident Peter Harrison snapped a photo from his home of this billowing cloud pattern over Montara Mountain on July 3 at about 8:30 p.m. just before sunset.

"After I took that photo, within 5 minutes it was gone," Harrison told SFGATE. ""I think I might have seen similar clouds once before, 15 or 20 years ago. It seems quite rare."

Local meteorologist Jan Null called the clouds captured in Harrison's image "a spectacular example of Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds."

Indeed, these types of clouds get their name from two 19th century physicists, Lord Kelvin of Britain and Hermann von Helmholtz of Germany, who studied the physics of "instability of a shear layer in a fluid, which is the mechanism of many phenomena observed in the atmosphere and oceans," the Encyclopedia of Atmospheric Sciences said.

The clouds form when there are different wind speeds at different altitudes, and this often happens when air blows up and over a mountain or hill, Null told SFGATE. The upper layer of air moves at a higher speed than the lower level and pulls the top of the clouds into the wave shapes. This phenomenon doesn't only occur with clouds and can happen anytime there is a difference in speeds between two fluids.

"It's like putting a dye tracer in a fluid and watching how it moves," explained Brian Garcia, a forecaster for the National Weather Service's Monterey office. "In this case the fluid is the atmosphere and the tracer is the clouds. It shows us the differing wind speeds at different levels and the vertical turbulence that exists in that area."

The internet is loaded with advice on how to see these types of clouds, and one of the most common tips is to pick a windy day.

"You definitely need wind, but it doesn't have to be really windy," Null said. "Just the winds we see all summer long can do it. It's really pretty random when you see these clouds. This area where the wind comes over Montara Mountain in Pacifica seems to be a favorable pattern for the flow of the stratus to see some wave activity. You can see them over the ocean, but then you usually only get one or two waves and then the others are decaying."

Cronin told SFGATE that she has seen Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds in Pacifica on several occasions.

"There are often very bizarre cloud formations here based on the mountain and the proximity to the ocean, about 3/4 of a mile in from Linda Mar Beach," she wrote in an email. "We are definitely always looking to the sky to see what will happen next."

She said the one she saw in May was the biggest one she has seen. "My dad, Peter Cronin, originally spotted the cloud, so he deserves some credit (he resides in Pacifica)," Cronin wrote. He said, 'Hey, what a weird cloud!' I walked over to where he was standing in the backyard and saw this wave cloud. Snapped 2 pics with my iPhone and then it pretty quickly began changing and disappeared."