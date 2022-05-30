Speeding Santa Rosa motorcyclist charged for possession of ghost gun, ammo

A Santa Rosa man is in custody at the Sonoma County jail, charged with four weapons counts after being pulled over for speeding on his motorcycle by a Santa Rosa Police Department officer Sunday.

SRPD said Anthony Tanner, 41, was riding eastbound on Sebastopol Road at an estimated 80 mph around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, on a stretch of road with a 35-mph speed limit. The patrol officer began a pursuit near the intersection of Sebastopol and McMinn Ave., and caught up to Tanner at a traffic stop just east of Roseland Ave.

Upon entering the parking lot, Tanner reached into his waistband and removed a loaded polymer-80 “ghost gun,” according to police. He quickly tossed the weapon into a planter box a few feet away as he came to a stop.

Officers detained Tanner without incident and located the firearm, which they found to have one chambered 9mm round and nine additional bullets in the magazine. A records check revealed Tanner has a prior felony conviction, prohibiting him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Tanner has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

― Phil Barber