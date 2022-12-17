Spending a month’s salary to see Bad Bunny, only to be turned away

MEXICO CITY — As Bad Bunny, one of the world’s hottest pop stars, floated on a palm tree crooning to adoring fans for what was supposed to be one of Mexico City’s largest concerts ever, the stadium floor was far from jampacked.

But outside, thousands were trying to get in, some scaling the stadium fence after their tickets — many valid and purchased directly from Ticketmaster — were rejected as fakes by malfunctioning scanning machines. While the stadium’s upper seating areas appeared full, the sold-out stadium’s floor was half empty.

The fiasco prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to condemn Ticketmaster this week, demanding the company reimburse valid ticket holders. The president said it made him emotional to see so many fans rejected from the concert and asked Bad Bunny to return to Mexico and play for free.

Bad Bunny has yet to speak about the ticketing problems in Mexico City.

Ticketmaster’s troubles are nothing new. The ticketing giant was forced to halt public sales for Taylor Swift’s latest tour after soaring demand for presale tickets crashed the computer system and tickets were resold at markups of tens of thousands of dollars. But in poorer countries like Mexico, more is at stake for many fans.

The country’s median monthly income is much lower than in the United States, and even lawyers make as little as $1,000 a month.

Yet Bad Bunny tickets were being sold for up to $900 by scalpers who had snatched them up, evading the company’s attempts to prevent a secondary sales market run by scalpers charging exorbitant markups, as happened with Swift’s show.

A group of Swift’s fans has since sued Ticketmaster over the botched sales, accusing its parent company of fraud.

Bad Bunny, who has played sold-out shows across Latin America and the United States, is this year’s highest-grossing touring artist, according to Boxscore. The artist’s World’s Hottest Tour broke records for gross ticket sales in 12 of the 15 U.S. markets it played in over 2022 — including New York City — and last weekend’s show in Mexico City was the tour’s last stop, before the artist announced plans to take a break next year.

But many people were denied entry to his show after they had saved large portions of their salaries to buy tickets, with others dipping into their savings.

While hundreds, possibly thousands of fans were turned away because they had bought bogus tickets, more than 1,600 others who said they had purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster were denied entry, according to Mexican authorities, who are still collecting complaints from disappointed purchasers.

It appeared that Ticketmaster’s scanning machines at the stadium malfunctioned and could not read the valid tickets, the company said Monday.

Mariam Rodríguez Luna, a 22-year-old veterinary student, had camped out the day before the concert last Friday, clutching a ticket she said she had bought directly from Ticketmaster for 14,000 pesos (about $700). She and a friend had pitched a tent on the premises of the Azteca stadium, just south of the capital, so they could be first in line when the doors opened and get as close as possible to the stage.

When Rodríguez and her friend handed their tickets over to be scanned Friday afternoon, gate agents said they were fake. After they protested and pulled up their Ticketmaster accounts on their phones to show their purchase, they were told to file a complaint directly with the company.

But their emails and calls to Ticketmaster on Friday night went unanswered. After six hours of waiting to get in, the crowd turned unruly, Rodríguez said, which is when she and her friend decided to leave.

It “was a very ugly scandal, because a lot of people were obviously crying, and it was very stressful,” Rodríguez said. “The police also began to treat everyone very badly. They started hitting people.”

Mexico’s consumer protection watchdog, known as Profeco, has called for Ticketmaster to reimburse valid ticket holders who were denied entry the full cost of their ticket, plus a 20% compensation fee. Ticketmaster agreed to the agency’s demands.

Profeco has collected more than 1,600 refund requests so far and is preparing a lawsuit against the ticketing giant, which could be fined millions of dollars.

Ticketmaster defended itself in a statement Monday, saying that an “unprecedented number of fake tickets” were purchased from unofficial vendors as 4.5 million people across Mexico tried to purchase Bad Bunny tickets, the “highest number in the history of the country.” Those fake tickets, the company said, ended up creating a malfunction in the system at the entrances to the stadium last weekend. And that, it said, led to some valid tickets being rejected.