Spirits high at Rivertown Revival

Crowds jammed the annual festival, a fundraiser for Friends of the Petaluma River.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2023, 3:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Festival-goers filled Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma on Saturday for Rivertown Revival, a mashup of music, art and costume party. Temperatures were forecast to hit the low 90s by mid-afternoon, and umbrellas were a common sight, but the scene, including all three music stages, was jammed with enthusiastic crowds. “It’s sounding beautiful,” said musical master of ceremonies Josh Windmiller. The 12th annual festival is a benefit for the Friends of the Petaluma River, a conservation group for the tidal slough that cuts into downtown Petaluma. It continues Sunday until 7 p.m.

― Jeremy Hay

