'Spooked' woman drives off Santa Cruz cliff after stranger opens car door

A woman suffered minor injuries after she was startled by a stranger opening her car door and sped off a Santa Cruz cliff Thursday.

The woman was sitting in her car at the Lighthouse Point parking lot, which juts into Monterey Bay. Santa Cruz police say an individual walked up to the passenger's side door and opened it, erroneously thinking it was their vehicle.

According to police, this "spooked" the driver, who accelerated and drove the car off the cliff. Luckily, rescue teams were able to find the woman and bring her to safety.

"This incident was truly an accident," police wrote on Twitter. "The person who opened the door thought they were entering the passenger seat to their car which was a similar model and color. The cars were parked next to each other. It was dark and the individual does not see well at night."

The driver suffered a foot injury; no one else was hurt in the incident.