(Susan Kehoe/Shutterstock)

In a video titled, “Just an Average Day for a UPS Driver Near Lake Tahoe,” Mason Rogers captured this sweet moment with a bear family, while working his route in Tahoe City, Calif., Thursday, May 11, 2023.

“I was driving down one of my streets and saw the Mama bear and asked her for a signature,” he joked. “That’s when the cubs popped up and started climbing up the tree."