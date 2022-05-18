Spring Lake should be ready for Memorial Day after treatment of floating aquatic weeds

A pervasive bloom of aquatic weeds across the surface of Spring Lake that has bedeviled visitors for months may finally be on its way out.

With less than two weeks to go before the unofficial start of the summer recreation season, Sonoma County Regional Parks decided to tackle the problem this week using an herbicide that can be sprayed directly on the weeds.

Contractors started the process Tuesday after determining the tiny Azolla and duckweed found atop the water since early winter was too dense to be harvested mechanically, as has been done in the past, regional parks Park Manager David Robinson said.

So instead they’re using a substance containing Diquat, a defoliant that destroys plant cell membranes and interferes with photosynthesis. It also has been used previously on the 72-acre human-made lake in east Santa Rosa.

The solution, sprayed onto floating weeds in the lake’s north end Tuesday morning, should take effect about a week or 10 days after treatment, said Rich Carnation, founder and chief executive officer of Waterworks Industries, Inc. Smaller-scale second and even third applications could be necessary, depending how the plants react.

“Every lake. Every pond. They all have their own personalities,” Carnation said.

Azolla and bright-green duckweed — so-called because it is often introduced to water bodies through water fowl that consume its tender roots — are native species but can take over ponds and lakes, shading out other native plants below the surface and creating an unpleasant appearance, he said.

Removing it can be expensive, especially when it is inches thick and spread across the 72-acre lake, as was the case earlier this year.

County officials have been reluctant to take action too early, fearing the plants could regrow, which they often do.

Mechanical removal costs as much as $50,000, Robinson said, so officials waited to see if it might die off on its own.

As it happened, much of the duckweed and Azolla did die away, Carnation said. Even so, there remained enough of the granular weed that mechanical removal didn’t make sense.

The first herbicide application went swiftly Tuesday, even with a single boat, and should begin to get the weeds under control, he said.

“At this point, it’s not a monetary thing,” Robinson said. “It’s really the function of being able to open up the lake to boaters. We’re not making a decision based on the cost of being able mechanically to it. Were it on their recommendations and the potential for new growth.”

Diquat is not without its risks, if used improperly, but is allowed for aquatic use in California, which Carnation noted “is the most restrictive state in the country.”

Dogs and other animals should not drink from the lake for a day afterward, Robinson said, but dogs aren’t allowed in Spring Lake anyway, nor is swimming, he said.

For fish, the main risk is oxygen loss from the decomposition of dead plant life in certain scenarios, though the size and regular wind over Spring Lake keeps the water aerated, Carnation said.

“We understand that Spring Lake is a big community resource, and you have lots of different interests that are all concerned about how the lake works,” he said. “You’ve got fishermen with their interests, recreational boaters with their interests, people around the lake with their interests in how it looks.”

“All those things are factors in how you attack the lake,” he said.

