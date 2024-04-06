Lightning hit a transformer and caused a brief, but widespread power failure in Napa at 3:07 p.m. Friday.

The outage impacted 23,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers but lasted only 10 minutes, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

The affected transformer was near Silverado Trail and Saratoga Drive. The power equipment did not catch fire and no one was injured, according to the Napa Fire Department.

The National Weather Service had forecast the possibility of thunderstorms in the region for the past several days.

“We saw clouds bubble up this afternoon,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain. The strong thunderstorm brought 40 mph gusts and hail which accumulated like snow in some places, Bain said.