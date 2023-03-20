Spring? Video shows snow as far as eye can see in Lake Tahoe area as season changes

On this first day of spring, new video out of the Sierra Nevada shows snow as far as the eye can see.

The sun will peek out Monday, but another winter storm is expected to bring moderate snow to the mountains Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous driving conditions are expected with slick roads, travel delays and possible chain controls.

The video from Palisades Tahoe ski resort does not look springlike at all as the mountain saw eight more inches fall Sunday, the day before the vernal equinox. However, springtime skiing may be helped as temperatures stay low —keeping snow light and fluffy.

The 670 inches of snowfall in 2022-23, over 55 feet, has passed the 2018-19 season snowfall total. Over the past 25 years, only the 2016-17 (707 inches) and 2010-11 (678 inches) seasons have had more snow over the past 25 years, Palisades Tahoe reported.

Statistics from the Central Sierra Snow Lab near Donner Summit, meanwhile, shows this season now climbing to the third snowiest since 1946. In 1952, 812 inches of snow fell, while in 1983, 671 inches dropped.