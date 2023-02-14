Community groups hope to keep Boyes Hot Springs plaza project alive

Two Sonoma community groups are trying to keep the conversation going to build a plaza in the Springs sooner rather than later.

After a series of public meetings in the fall, the county scrapped plans to build a community space on a half-acre county-owned site just north of the historic Boyes Hot Springs Post Office on Jan. 12. Critics were concerned that the project hinged on a relationship with developer Ken Mattson, who has come under fire for the slow-moving progress on his many purchases and anti-LGBTQ+ opinions expressed by his wife, Stacy Mattson, in a 2015 Facebook post.

But the desire for a Springs plaza remains strong in the neighborhood, and community members are hopeful the county will be open to more ideas on such a space. Maite Itturi, chair of the Springs Municipal Advisory Council, sees it as an opportunity to have a larger discussion about the state of the Springs.

“We have heard from many people in the community, and again heard it tonight, that there needs to be a meeting about the plaza, but actually, there needs to be a meeting that’s larger than that, about issues that are happening with the Springs,” Iturri said during the Feb. 8 Springs MAC meeting.

She noted problems such as traffic, food insecurity and high rents being among community concern in the Springs, and an opening meeting would allow more people to express their opinions. Iturri said a few members of the Springs MAC were already in talks with community organizers to set up a meeting, which could happen early this spring.

“While it would be great to have this in collaboration with the county, there are some opportunities to have this be outside of the MAC and to be working with our community partners to hold that space. It’s an information-gathering opportunity that we would then move that information forward to the county. The plaza is certainly one of those things, but there are other things that need to be raised and illuminated as well,” Iturri continued.

Meanwhile, Wake Up Sonoma, which defines itself as “a group of concerned residents of the Sonoma Valley who oppose takeover by Lefever/Mattson of community property,” is hosting its first town hall on Feb. 23 to publicly discuss the plaza project and the role Mattson has played in the Valley since he began buying dozens of local properties in 2015. The group formed shortly after the county’s public meetings on the Springs plaza, which lacked transparency, according to members.

“We at Wake Up Sonoma are willing to work with you, the board of supervisors and the community to find an alternative space, so instead of pausing and doing nothing, let's move ahead and get the community involved (without Lefever/Mattson) in a real and open meeting,” Veronica Napoles, an organizer of the grassroots group, wrote in a Jan. 12 email to First District Supervisor Susan Gorin.

The group’s “Community Town Hall” was limited to 75 tickets due to space restrictions, all of which sold out quickly. The event will be held at the Sonoma Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

“At the town hall we will talk about who we are, what we stand for, how we came into existence and why, who the corporate investors are, discuss property inventory, fiscal impact, buy/sell irregularities and strategies to have local and county government create accountable tools (development plans, timeframes, non-performance fines, vacancy taxes, etc) that benefit the community and not the investors,” Napoles wrote in and email to the Index-Tribune on Feb. 10.

Gorin earmarked $2 million for the Springs plaza project, although some money was spent to consider the Mattson proposal, she said.

“I hope the community can come together to think, outreach and dialogue about how to support the businesses along our corridor and consider a plaza as the center/heart of the community,” Gorin wrote in a Jan. 13 news release that announced the county was ending any potential partnership with Mattson.

