Springtime treats, Easter Bunny Saturday
The Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County Regional Parks are holding a springtime event for families in Old Courthouse Square, 600 4th St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The kids can meet the Easter Bunny, look for hidden Easter eggs and enjoy some treats. Coffee will be served for parents.
Admission is free.
