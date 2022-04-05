Subscribe

Springtime treats, Easter Bunny Saturday

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2022, 3:20PM

The Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County Regional Parks are holding a springtime event for families in Old Courthouse Square, 600 4th St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The kids can meet the Easter Bunny, look for hidden Easter eggs and enjoy some treats. Coffee will be served for parents.

Admission is free.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette