Spy agencies seek new Afghan allies as US withdraws

KABUL, Afghanistan — Western spy agencies are evaluating and courting regional leaders outside the Afghan government who might be able to provide intelligence about terrorist threats long after U.S. forces withdraw

The effort represents a turning point in the war. In place of one of the largest multinational military training missions ever is now a hunt for informants and intelligence assets. Despite the diplomats who say the Afghan government and its security forces will be able to stand on their own, the move signals that Western intelligence agencies are preparing for the possible — or evenly likely — collapse of the central government and an inevitable return to civil war.

Courting proxies in Afghanistan calls back to the 1980s and ’90s, when the country was controlled by the Soviets and then devolved into a factional conflict among regional leaders. The West frequently depended on opposing warlords for intelligence — and at times supported them financially through relationships at odds with the Afghan population. Such policies often left the United States, in particular, beholden to power brokers who brazenly committed human rights abuses.

Among the candidates being considered today for intelligence gathering is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the famed Afghan fighter who led fighters against the Soviets in the 1980s and then against the Taliban as head of the Northern Alliance the following decade. The son — Ahmad Massoud, 32 — has spent the last few years trying to revive the work of his father by assembling a coalition of militias to defend Afghanistan’s north.

Afghan, U.S. and European officials say there is no formal cooperation between Massoud and Western intelligence agencies, although some have held preliminary meetings. While there is broad agreement within the CIA and France’s DGSE that he could provide intelligence, opinions diverge on whether Massoud, who is untested as a leader, would be able to command an effective resistance.

The appeal of building ties with Massoud and other regional power brokers is obvious: Western governments distrust the Taliban’s lukewarm commitments to keep terrorist groups out of the country in the years ahead and fear that the Afghan government might fracture if no peace settlement is reached. The Second Resistance, as Massoud calls his armed uprising force, is a network that is opposed to the Taliban, al-Qaida or any extremist group that rises in their shadow.

Top CIA officials, including William Burns, the agency’s director, have acknowledged that they are looking for new ways to collect information in Afghanistan once U.S. forces are withdrawn, and their ability to gather information on terrorist activity is diminished.

But Massoud’s organization is in its infancy, desperate for support and legitimacy. It is backed by a dozen or so militia commanders who fought the Taliban and the Soviets in the past, and a few thousand fighters located in the north. Massoud says his ranks are filled by those slighted by the government and, much like the Taliban, he thinks that Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has overstayed his welcome.

“We are ready, even if it requires my own life,” Massoud said in an interview.

Even the symbols at Massoud’s events hark back to the civil war era: old Northern Alliance flags and the old national anthem.

But for all of Massoud’s bluster at recent rallies and ceremonies, the idea that the Northern Alliance could be rebranded and that its former leaders — some of whom have since become ambassadors, vice presidents and top military commanders in the Afghan government — would follow someone half their age and with little battlefield experience to war seems unrealistic at this point, security analysts have said.

U.S. soldiers, background, training Afghan troops at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province on March 22, 2016. It was one of the largest multinational military training efforts ever. (Adam Ferguson/The New York Times)

Today, supporting any sort of insurgency or building a resistance movement poses challenges, said Lisa Maddox, a former CIA analyst who has done extensive work on Afghanistan.

“The concern is, what would the Second Resistance involve and what would our goals be?” she said. “I fear folks are suggesting a new proxy war in Afghanistan. I think that we’ve learned that we can’t win.”

Even considering an unproven militia leader for possible counterterrorism assurances as international forces leave undermines the last two decades of state-building, security analysts say, and practically turns the idea of an impending civil war into an expected reality by empowering anti-government forces even more. Such divisions are rife for exploitation by the Taliban.