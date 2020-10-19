Spy plane was sent to monitor protest in affluent suburb, home to head of California National Guard

LOS ANGELES - In early June, four National Guard spy planes took to the skies over several cities to monitor street protests following the killing of George Floyd, triggering concerns that the military was improperly gathering intelligence on U.S. citizens.

Three of the reconnaissance planes kept watch on demonstrations in Minneapolis, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., that drew hundreds or thousands of protesters and were marred by violence.

But the target of the fourth plane was far more surprising: the affluent Sacramento suburb of El Dorado Hills, the scene of much smaller and entirely peaceful protests.

Local and state authorities have not explained in detail how and why the normally sleepy neighborhood was chosen for the mission when other California cities that had recently experienced property destruction and street clashes amid large protests - such as Los Angeles, Oakland and Long Beach - were not.

El Dorado Hills happened to be the home of the head of the California National Guard, Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, the Los Angeles Times has learned. In addition to deploying the RC-26B reconnaissance plane, the Guard sent a Lakota helicopter to hover over El Dorado Hills, according to Guard officials and records. The aircraft were requested by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, state records show.

In response to questions from the Times, a spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who oversees the California National Guard, issued a statement late Saturday criticizing the operation.

"The use of the RC-26 to meet the sheriff's request for aerial support to provide situational awareness for law enforcement is concerning and should not have happened," Nathan Click said. "It was an operational decision made without the approval _ let alone awareness _ of the governor. After the incident, operational policies and protocols were reaffirmed and strengthened to ensure RC-26 aircraft are not used for these incidents again."

Click did not elaborate or say whether the governor's office is examining Baldwin's role in the matter.

In a telephone interview, Baldwin told the Times he didn't recall whether he had approved the mission. He said the fact that he lived in El Dorado Hills had "nothing to do with" the deployment of the RC-26B or the Lakota helicopter.

After questions from Congress members and others about the flights, an Air Force inspector general's report issued in August concluded that the reconnaissance planes weren't capable of capturing "distinguishing personal features of individuals" and did not violate rules barring the military from collecting intelligence on U.S. citizens. The inspector general's report did not include a detailed examination of whether the mission to El Dorado Hills was warranted given the uneventful nature of the protests.

The report states that the mission grew out of a "high priority" request by the state Office of Emergency Services, made on behalf of the El Dorado sheriff's office. According to the report, the sheriff's office said it needed the aircraft to provide support for deputies on the ground who were tracking demonstrations.

Baldwin, when asked why he couldn't remember whether he recommended or approved the unusual use of a reconnaissance plane over his hometown, said "there was a lot going on" with protests up and down the state at that time.

"We had 10,000 soldiers deployed," he said. "We were doing hundreds of mission taskings."

Under California's open records law, the Times obtained the orders for the plane and helicopter, and they list Baldwin as the officer authorizing the deployments to El Dorado County. However, a Guard spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma, said Baldwin's name routinely appears on such orders, but his subordinates have the authority to assign the plane and helicopters to missions.

Baldwin said he never discussed the mission with Newsom and did not remember if he spoke about it with El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini or whether he recommended that the sheriff's office request the plane. Baldwin described his relationship with D'Agostini as "collegial" and similar to those he has with many sheriffs.

D'Agostini declined to be interviewed for this story. His spokesman did not answer the question of whether Baldwin advised the sheriff's office to request the aircraft.

Five current and former Guard officers with knowledge of the flights said in interviews that they knew of no justifiable reason for the El Dorado Hills mission.

"El Dorado Hills was the most monitored place in California," said Dan Woodside, a recently retired Guard pilot who has flown the RC-26B. "Why was that? What was the threat? They are absolutely covering this up."