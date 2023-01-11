Square dancing for friendship, movement and fun in Santa Rosa

Twenty-three people braved the rain to try their hands — and feet — at modern square dancing at Monroe Hall in Santa Rosa this past weekend.

Veteran caller Lawrence Johnstone, of Ukiah, taught 13 beginners, along with 10 members of the Singles and Pairs Club, some of the basic calls or steps in the dance, which involves a lot of do-see-dos and promenading.

The event, held Saturday, was an introductory dance at Monroe Hall, 1400 College Ave. in Santa Rosa. The class will be held again from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4, and although it’s free, a $5 donation is encouraged to help defray the cost of renting the hall.

Johnstone inserts some jokes in his calling to make the dancing fun, like “the woman is always on the right -- don’t read anything more into that” and “put your hand on the small of the woman’s back, no higher and no lower.”

The club skews older and there are more women than men, but they would welcome younger people, said the club’s co-president BJ Bernette, of Santa Rosa.

She said people join for a variety of reasons, including looking for romance.

“That’s not why I joined, but it would be great if I could meet somebody,” said Bernette, who has been square dancing since 2019. “I love it. It’s good to meet people and it gets me out of the house. When we go to hoedowns where we meet people from other towns i hear stories where people say, ‘That’s where I met my husband.’ ”

Bernette, though, did no dancing Saturday. She’d previously been sidelined with a fractured knee and a torn meniscus.

The dancers seemed to pick up the moves pretty quickly, but to be fair, some were from a line-dancing class.

Others were from a group called SWAG (Senior Walkabouters Adventure Group).

One woman who was new to square dancing, a neonatal nurse who goes by Ms. Shenina, came with her colleague, another neonatal nurse.

She said she found it surprisingly easy, since sometimes she has “a hard time following moves.

“It’s better than I thought,” she said. “I thought it sounded like fun and I just wanted to get out.”

There were occasional breaks and coffee was supplied.

Lynge Simoni, who has square danced since 1986, said she is considered a square dancing “angel,” because she invited and brought someone along to check out the activity.

Simoni said she keeps coming because square dance offers friendship, movement and she likes to keep learning new moves.

“Movement is what we need to stay alive and learning keeps our brains active,” she said.

During the activity, the dancers learned how to form squares, which is where the dance got its name.

Upcoming activities include a Winter Wonderland dance by the Circles ‘n Squares club on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Monroe Hall for $12.50 per person (go to circlensquares.com for details).

Also, at Monroe Hall, there will be a Valentine’s Square Dance sponsored by Singles and Pairs on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. for $12.50 per person (call 707-849-3101 for more information).

Other clubs meet at Wischemann Hall in Sebastopol.

