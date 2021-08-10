Squaw Valley resort asking for suggestions in renaming chairlift

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort is accepting suggestions for a new name for one of its chairlifts as part of the Lake Tahoe resort’s renaming process

The popular resort announced last year it would change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory name for Native American women.

Ski enthusiasts can suggest new names for the Squaw Creek Chairlift until Aug. 15, the resort announced on Facebook earlier this month.

Finalists will be announced by Aug. 20, when the public can vote on which name they want the resort to use.

Names for the chairlift are limited to about three words but the resort encourages humor and creativity in submissions.

To submit a name idea, go to bit.ly/2VKhyXC.

Resort leaders decided in August 2020 to change the name to remove the derogatory and racist term “squaw” from its branding.

The term, according to research and outreach done by the resort, has long been used in a derogatory way towards Native Americans, especially indigenous women, prompting the name change.

Squaw Valley’s new name will be announced in the fall.