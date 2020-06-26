Squaw Valley Ski Resort considers changing its name to remove racist slur

One of the largest and most popular ski resorts in the United States, and host of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games, Tahoe's Squaw Valley is considering changing its name.

The nation is currently reckoning with its history on race and the honoring of problematic figures of the past, after a renewed swell in the Black Lives Matter movement following the police killing of George Floyd.

Statues commemorating Star-Spangled Banner poet Francis Scott Key, Civil War general Ulysses S. Grant, and Junipero Serra were toppled in Golden Gate Park last weekend. Schools in Berkeley honoring slave-owning presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are being renamed.

Now, focus has turned to ski resort Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in North Lake Tahoe.

The term squaw is considered an ethnic and racist slur. The American Indian Movement notes that in the Algonquin languages the word means vagina, and is a synonym for "prostitute, harlot, hussy, and floozy."

Writer Alma Garcia once wrote that the term "treats non-white women as if they were second-class citizens or exotic objects."

In response to the argument that the term "doesn't bother" Native American people, the A.I.M. states, "Were American Indian women ever asked? Have you ever asked an American Indian woman, man, or child how they feel about the word?" adding, "Do not say the word yourself, simply call it the 'S' word, then state that it has always been used to insult American Indian women."

The use of the name in California has come under scrutiny before.

In 2011, Squaw Rock in Mendocino County was changed to Frog Woman Rock to honor and respect the cultural heritage of the Pomo peoples of the region.

California is still the home of Squaw Leap at San Joaquin Gorge and Squaw Dome in the Sierra Nevada, in addition to Squaw Valley.

President and Chief Operating Officer of the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow resort Ron Cohen spoke to KCRA this week about the ski resort’s plans.

He said that the name for the valley originated "sometime in the 1850s or so, as settlers came through here, the anecdotal stories are that they saw all of the (Native American) men were gone out hunting in the summer time and the (Native American) women and children were here in this beautiful valley."

"It’s something that’s been a discussion point among me and my senior team for a little bit now as we’ve gotten into this sort of national reckoning that’s going on," he added. "It would be impossible for us not to have really started thinking about it and talking about it again."

Enacting a name change is no small task, but one that Cohen considers important and necessary in the current political climate.

"We use the name squaw all over the place... it's emblazoned all over our resort. It’s on our uniforms, our name tags, our public facing collateral.

"It will take a lot of work for us to change the name out. It will take a period of time to do it. Cost a lot of money. None of those are reasons to not do it."

While a concrete decision on renaming the resort has yet to be made, discussions are currently in place to enact the change.

"I don’t anticipate it will take too long," Cohen added.

