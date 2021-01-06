SR City Schools moves closer to new boundary plan

Santa Rosa City Schools will host a second public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to collect input on proposed changes to its middle school boundaries in preparation for the closure of Cook Middle School at the end of the school year. The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a new map for middle school attendance at either its Jan. 13 or Jan. 27 meeting.

Santa Rosa City Schools officials on Tuesday moved another step closer to reconfiguring maps that determine which students attend four of its five middle schools — a move that kicks off a much more sweeping effort by Sonoma County’s largest district to reconfigure the student body makeup of all of its campuses.

District officials on Tuesday took public comment on the leading contender among proposed attendance boundary revisions for its middle schools. A second meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

The new lines, expected to go to the board of trustees for approval by the end of the month, will be in place for just the 2021-22 school year and will likely be adjusted again as part of the larger effort to remake the district’s boundary map.

The interim move is being spurred by the upcoming closure of Cook Middle School at the end of the current school year. The Cook campus, currently shared with Cesar Chavez Language Academy, a dual-immersion K-8 Spanish-language charter school, will be transferred fully to Cesar Chavez by the fall, potentially leaving Cook’s approximately 430 students without an option for a neighborhood school.

New boundaries will give students within Cook’s current attendance area either priority enrollment at Cesar Chavez or the option of attending Comstock, Santa Rosa or Slater middle schools depending on where they live.

“We are excited about this, we are excited about the possibilities with all of our middle schools and we are excited about the future of (Cesar Chavez Language Academy),“ said Rick Edson, deputy superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools.

Students who currently live in the attendance areas for Comstock, Santa Rosa and Slater will not be affected next year other than by the likelihood that enrollment will increase at all three campuses. Rincon Valley, on the eastern border of the district and its largest middle school by enrollment, is not in the mix in the Phase 1 boundary changes and is expected to remain with an anticipated student body of 815 students next fall.

Under the proposal, Comstock’s current southern border along Santa Rosa Creek would push south to the northern edge of Rohnert Park. Slater’s borders would also move south to Rohnert Park and west to Highway 101. Santa Rosa Middle’s new boundaries would move south to Hearn Avenue and west to Stony Point Road.

With the expanded boundaries come expected increases in enrollment, depending on how many students opt to attend Cesar Chavez. Comstock is expected to increase to between approximately 471 and 578 students. Enrollment was 409 in the 2019-20 school year. Slater is expected to grow to between 750 and 792 students, up from about 720 currently, and Santa Rosa would grow to anywhere from about 586 to 638 students, above the 550 students registered in 2019-20.

Officials said class sizes at all middle school campuses should not increase as the enrollment grows because staffing will be adjusted to accommodate the larger numbers.

“Classes will not increase in size just due to more students at the school site,” Edson said.

Facilities as well as transportation options were considered as officials rallied behind the proposed plan.

“This scenario was one of the more balanced ones in terms of providing more enrollment to Comstock and not concentrating as much at Slater and Santa Rosa Middle School as some of the other scenarios,” said Larry Ferchaw, executive director of Cooperative Strategies, the Irvine-based firm hired by the district to manage the two-part boundary overhaul.

The new map could be approved by the board of trustees at either its Jan. 13 or Jan. 27 meeting. It would set in motion Phase 2 of the project which is expected to move attendance lines for every school in the district in an effort to create more racial and socio-economic balance across campuses. In a concurrent effort, the board has vowed to overhaul its transfer policies that for decades have allowed students who live within one school’s boundaries to attend school elsewhere.

That process is expected to launch in full this month and conclude in October.

“This is just a one-year boundary change to accommodate the consolidation of (Cesar Chavez) and Cook Middle School,” Ferchaw said. “We’ll be looking at these boundaries again for what will be the 2022-23 school year and beyond through this second phase process that we will be starting on in the next couple of weeks.”

