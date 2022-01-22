Subscribe

Santa Rosa man gets jail, ban from Yellowstone after pleading guilty to assaulting officers in drunken hotel rampage

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2022, 4:03PM
A Santa Rosa man received a nine-month jail sentence ― and a yearlong ban from Yellowstone National Park ― after he reportedly assaulted multiple officers and rampaged a park’s hotel while intoxicated last September.

Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and employees and one count of depredation against U.S. property, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday in a news release.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Bagala got drunk, harassed guests and ran through the halls breaking items at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, located on the park’s east side in Wyoming, according to the news release.

Bagala eventually approached a security guard, who called for law enforcement because he was displaying “threatening behavior.” Bagala then attacked a ranger who responded to the scene, according to officials. He was finally subdued by the ranger using a Taser.

Bagala suffered injuries from the struggle and exhibited signs of extreme intoxication.

While being transported to a nearby hospital, Bagala reportedly broke free of his restraints and fought one of the officers accompanying him in the ambulance. The driver attempted to assist the officer. Both were injured while trying to restrain Bagala.

Lake Yellowstone Hotel reported $2,865 in damages, including broken plates, doors and frames, light fixtures and plastic glass shields. Blood splatter was found throughout the hotel’s halls and lobby.

In addition to nine months imprisonment, Bagala was ordered to pay $2,865.42 in restitution and $100 for a “special assessment,” according to the release.

He also received one year of supervised release with special conditions, including a ban from Yellowstone and alcohol treatment. He’s also not allowed to possess alcohol or enter bars or nightclubs.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

