Santa Rosa man sentenced to 20 years in sex trafficking case

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for trafficking a teenage girl for sex, providing her with drugs and other crimes.

The sentence comes two months after Andrew Paul Flolo, 20, pleaded no contest to six felonies involving the human trafficking of a minor and admitted to being armed during two of those crimes, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Flolo was arrested in May by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives who suspected him of forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sex with strangers for money.

Deputies had launched the investigation into Flolo about a month prior, when they were called to investigate a domestic violence report from the teen, who told deputies Flolo had physically assaulted her and was trafficking her for sex.

The investigation revealed Flolo was regularly giving the teen heroin and fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Deputies found Flolo with a loaded handgun in his waistband and a backpack containing prescription pills, heroin and a digital scale during his arrest, authorities.

Thursday’s sentence was handed down by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly Averill. Flolo will have to register as a sex offender when he is released, prosecutors said.

