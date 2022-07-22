Sri Lankan forces raid protest camp at center of uprising

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Security forces on Friday raided the protest camp at the heart of the uprising that toppled Sri Lanka’s president, breaking down tents and cordoning off large stretches of the area before dawn, in a move that could set off further unrest as the bankrupt nation seeks stability.

The protesters, many of whom were sleeping, were caught by surprise. Hundreds of police and army personnel closed off the roads leading to the protest site outside the presidential offices in Colombo, and then began clearing a wide radius around it.

Police said in a statement that they had detained nine protesters, two of whom were taken to a hospital “after sustaining minor injuries.”

Activists and protest organizers expressed shock at the raid, questioning the timing and the necessity. They had already announced that they would vacate the area by midday Friday and hand the Presidential Secretariat, the last of the buildings they had occupied, and the surrounding area back to authorities.

“They came at 1:30 in the morning,” said Ranga Silva, one of the protesters who were present when the raid happened. “Everyone was sleeping.”

Condemnation was swift, with Sri Lanka’s human rights commission calling the raid a “brutal and despicable attack.”

The raid came a day after Sri Lanka swore in a new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country this month and resigned. Protesters blamed Rajapaksa and his family, who had dominated Sri Lankan politics for years, for running the economy into the ground.

The island nation of 22 million has been plagued in recent months by shortages of fuel, food and medicine. As it burned through its foreign reserves, help has been slow to arrive at a time of global instability. Sri Lanka has been largely running on financial assistance from India.

Wickremesinghe — whose private residence was burned down on the day of rage that forced Rajapaksa into hiding — said there were “fascists” among the protesters and promised to restore law and order, which protesters saw as a signal that a crackdown would come.