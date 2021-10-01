SRJC Board of Trustees selects new member

The Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees has appointed Michael Valdovinos, a psychologist, Air Force veteran and graduate of the SRJC, to fill the seat representing west Sonoma County through November 2022.

In a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the six members of the board approved Valdovinos’ appointment to the seat, which had been open since August, when former trustee Jordan Burns resigned.

Anthony Withington, a labor relations expert endorsed by several local elected officials, also applied and interviewed for the appointment. Leaders of several local labor unions, including the SEIU and the North Bay Building and Construction Trades Council expressed their support for Withington, who serves on the Sonoma County Civil Service Commission and previously served on the Sonoma County Fair Board.

Board members said they were delighted to interview both men and agreed that each would bring a new perspective and skill set to the Board of Trustees.

"Each of them have deep roots in the west county, which I think is also really important for this district,“ said Caroline Bañuelos, a trustee from Santa Rosa.

But it was Valdovinos’ continued strong connections to the further reaches of west Sonoma County, his history with the SRJC and the board members’ belief in the importance of Latino representation on the board that gave him the edge in the pick.

Valdovinos, 44, told trustees about how his experiences shape the perspective he would bring as a trustee, including growing up as the son of migrant farm workers in Guerneville near Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve and, more recently as an adult, working with Latino physicians to boost physical and mental health among agricultural workers.

“I really wanted to let you guys know that the SRJC was a launchpad for me in many ways,” he said in his closing comments. “It helped me develop in many ways as a young man. It taught me confidence.”

Since June, Valdovinos has worked as a safety policy manager for Facebook, working on initiatives related to mental health and well-being, according to his resume.

Ricardo and Luz Navarette, both with extensive records of service to the SRJC as an administrator and counselor, respectively, spoke in favor of Valdovinos’ appointment.

“Michael has been a model of excellence, achievement and service to community and country,” said Ricardo Navarette.

Valdovinos will be sworn in at the start of the next regular meeting of the Board of Trustees, Oct. 12. He will be eligible for a $400 monthly stipend and benefits while a member of the board. His seat will come up for reelection in November 2022, and he said he intends to run to keep the position at that point.

“To have this opportunity to serve on this board and have a seat at the table when decisions are being made on budgets initiatives, goals and strategies, it really does feel like a serendipitous moment in my life, and an absolute privilege,” he said.

