Subscribe

SRJC Firefighter Academy to receive scholarship donation

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2022, 1:16PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A wildfire artificial intelligence detection company has announced it is donating $10,000 in scholarships over four years to the Firefighter Academy of Santa Rosa Junior College.

“We are honored to help young firefighters in need achieve their goals of attending the Firefighter Academy in Sonoma County, a region that suffers greatly from devastating wildfires,” said Bow Rodgers, president of FireScout. “We hope our contribution will train exceptional firefighters who will join us in the fight of making the community a safer place for all.”

FireScout will also provide classroom training and support for students at the academy on topics including wildfire AI technology and other advanced intelligence that protects people and property.

“These scholarships are extremely impactful to the lives of our students and will open doors for those in need this semester and beyond,” said Ken Sebastiani, director of fire technology at SRJC.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette