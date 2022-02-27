SRJC Firefighter Academy to receive scholarship donation

A wildfire artificial intelligence detection company has announced it is donating $10,000 in scholarships over four years to the Firefighter Academy of Santa Rosa Junior College.

“We are honored to help young firefighters in need achieve their goals of attending the Firefighter Academy in Sonoma County, a region that suffers greatly from devastating wildfires,” said Bow Rodgers, president of FireScout. “We hope our contribution will train exceptional firefighters who will join us in the fight of making the community a safer place for all.”

FireScout will also provide classroom training and support for students at the academy on topics including wildfire AI technology and other advanced intelligence that protects people and property.

“These scholarships are extremely impactful to the lives of our students and will open doors for those in need this semester and beyond,” said Ken Sebastiani, director of fire technology at SRJC.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.