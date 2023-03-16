SRJC presidential finalists announced, forums to be held

The search for the next president of Santa Rosa Junior College is down to four finalists, and public forums with each are scheduled for later this month.

Kimberlee S. Messina, Nicole Esposito, Santanu Bandyopadhyay and Angélica Garcia were selected by the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees, according to a news release from the college.

Whoever is chosen will replace Frank Chong, who announced his retirement in October, 2022, after 11 years of heading the institution.

Public forums

Community members can ask the finalists questions at public forums held at the Burbank Auditorium on the Santa Rosa campus.

Kimberlee Messina: Monday, March 27 8:30 a.m.

Nicole Esposito: Monday, March 27 at 10:15 a.m.

Santanu Bandyopadhyay: Monday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

Angélica Garcia: Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 a.m.

The forums will be held in person, as well as livestream and recorded at president.santarosa.edu/finalists-public-forums.

Questions for the finalists must be submitted in advance by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at trustees.santarosa.edu/form/srjc-public-forum-questions.

People will be invited to provide feedback to the Board via an online survey.

Kimberly Messina, president of Spokane Falls Community College, was selected as a presidential finalist at Santa Rosa Junior College. (SRJC)

About Kimberlee Messina

Messina has been president of Spokane Falls Community College in Washington since June, 2019.

Experience at SRJC: Messina, an Aspen Presidential Fellow, spent 10 years as a tenured faculty member at SRJC where she “infused equity and innovation in her Spanish curriculum,” the release says.

During that time, she served two terms as the Academic Senate President before being appointed as the Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

As dean, she worked closely with college personnel, local industry, and nonprofits to “increase access and success for underrepresented students,” the release says.

Other community college experience: She previously worked in the California Community College system for 26 years.

Messina joined Foothill College as the vice president of Instruction and Institutional Research in May 2011 and served as the college's interim president for the 2015-2016 academic year.

Education: Messina earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Spanish from California State University, Sacramento, and earned her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership at the University of California, Davis.

Nicole Esposito, CEO of Manchester Community College, was selected as a presidential finalist at Santa Rosa Junior College. (SRJC)

About Nicole Esposito

Esposito is the CEO of Manchester Community College in Connecticut. She served from July 2020-June 2021 and from August 2022 to now.

Professional Experience : Esposito was an assistant dean at Springfield Technical Community College from August 2019 to June 2020, and was a longtime faculty member within the social sciences.

At Manchester, Esposito created a plan to reform the general education curriculum and statewide alignment and completed a 10-year college reaccreditation in 2022.

Education: She holds a Doctorate in Educational Psychology, a C.A.G.S. in Adjustment Counseling, and an MS in Forensic Psychology with a focus on Forensic Neuropsychology.

Awards: She was the recipient of the AAWCC Mildred Bulpitt National Woman of the Year award for her courageous leadership and commitment to equity, the release says.

She was also the recipient of a "Special Congressional Recognition" from Congressman John Larson for her "unwavering advocacy in higher education," the release says.

Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president of Woodland Community College, was selected as a presidential finalist at Santa Rosa Junior College. (SRJC)

About Santanu Bandyopadhyay

Bandyopadhyay has been serving as the Interim President of Woodland Community College since January 2023.

Professional experience: Bandyopadhyay served as the president of both Columbia College and Modesto Junior College from July 2018 to January 2023.

He was also the Executive Vice President at Cypress College from July 2013 to July 2018.

He served as Director of Institutional Research at Zane State College, and Budget & Policy Analyst at Ohio University.

He was involved in leading national initiatives such as “Achieving the Dream” and “Survey of Entering Student Engagement.”

Bandyopadhyay has a documented record of improving student success, with a particular emphasis on students from underrepresented minorities

Education: A first-generation immigrant, Bandyopadhyay earned his MBA and Ph.D. at Ohio University after a career in teaching and market research in India, according to the release

Angélica Garcia, president of Berkeley City College, was selected as a presidential finalist at Santa Rosa Junior College. (SRJC)

About Angélica Garcia

Garcia is president of Berkeley City College since May 2020.

Professional experience: Garcia has taught and served in administrative roles for more than 23 years in higher education, secondary education and nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

Garcia is an "equity-minded educational leader who is passionate about issues of access, equity, and student success in higher education," the release says.

As President, she led Berkeley City College through recent accreditation and fiscal stabilization efforts, which secured the college’s reaffirmation

Education: Garcia earned a doctorate in educational leadership at San Francisco State University, a master’s in social work at San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal and Civic Studies at Saint Mary’s College of California.

