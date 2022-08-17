SRPD: Burglary alarm leads to arrest of homeowner for guns, drugs

A burglary alarm that went off Tuesday morning led police to discover cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000 as well as guns inside a Santa Rosa house, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The homeowner, Ray Williams, 39, was arrested and booked in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of four charges including trafficking cocaine, possessing drugs with a loaded firearm and having an assault rifle, all while being a convicted felon.

Around 10:30 a.m., police say an alarm company contacted the department for a residential burglary near Fountainview Circle and Altruria Drive in northeast Santa Rosa.

Patrol officers who arrived on the scene said the garage door was open and inside the garage, a door into the home was unlocked.

Believing a burglary could be in-progress, officers said they announced their presence, but no one responded.

Officers entered the home and saw large quantities of cocaine “in plain view,” according to the news release.

They exited and contacted SRPD Narcotics detectives, who served a search warrant for the residence by noon.

During the search, detectives say they found a plastic container full of three pounds of suspected cocaine, one packaged kilogram of cocaine, $320,000 in cash, two handguns, one AR-style rifle and ammunition.

The department also says they also found a cocaine purity test, various prescription drugs, packaging material, a digital scale and a sifter.

Earlier, detectives had called Williams who agreed to meet with them at the Santa Rosa Police Department where he was arrested without incident.

