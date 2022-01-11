Santa Rosa Symphony concerts downsized due to COVID concerns

Even before Monday’s announcement from Sonoma County health officials of new restrictions on large gatherings, the Santa Rosa Symphony was forced to pivot in the middle of a series of concerts over the weekend and into Monday night.

Saturday night’s show, featuring the symphony with pianist Olga Kern and the debut of a new work from composer Gabriella Smith, went on as planned at the Green Music Center. But the recent surge of the omicron variant cast a shadow over the remaining two concerts in the series, forcing two pivots that reduced the full orchestra to mostly strings on Sunday and mostly piano on Monday evening.

The symphony reported it had to switch gears at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, after a brass player revealed an exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve reacted much stronger than what we’ve seen in the industry around these situations,” said Francesco Lecce-Chong, the symphony’s music director. “I had an hour to figure out what to do. We had to find out what music was in the library, get that information out and decide how many players to still have play.”

Then, on Monday morning, the symphony sent an email to ticketholders for Monday night’s concert to announce another change in the program after a string player reported testing positive for COVID-19.

“Due to extreme caution and concern for our musicians, we have released all orchestra members from performing tonight,” stated the letter from Alan Silow, president and CEO of the symphony.

Instead, the symphony downsized the Monday-night program to a piano recital by Kern and “friends,” which includes Lecce-Chong, who plays the piano, and his wife, Choe Tula, who is a harpist.

“It will just be the three of us as friends, making music on stage,” Lecce-Chong said. “We don’t get many chances to disconnect from what’s going on in the world these days. It’s a special opportunity for all of us.”

Going into the weekend, the Santa Rosa Symphony had already canceled the preconcert talks and food concessions during the fifth concert set of the season, as a precaution to reduce mingling and activities that might require people to take their masks off.

On Monday afternoon, Lecce-Chong said Sunday’s 3 p.m. concert was postponed about a half hour so the musicians could run through the music. Some had not gotten the message of the program change until they arrived.

The program on Sunday included string orchestra works by Mozart and Barber, plus a Debussy work featuring harpist Tula in her debut with the orchestra. Then Kern, who performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 on Saturday, played a Rachmaninoff work with the orchestra and launched into a recital of all-Russian works.

Attending Sunday’s concert was longtime subscriber Steve Osborn, who said a few people left before the concert began, but those who stayed were thrilled to be there. It lasted two hours with no intermission.

“It was one of the most incredible recitals I’ve ever heard in my life,” Lecce-Chong said. “(Kern) just started announcing these pieces, showstopper after showstopper, and I think she played five encores.”

Kern was been scheduled to perform a similar program of works by Russian composers on Monday night, along with duet works with both Tula and Lecce-Chong, due to the report of a positive test in the string section.

All of the Santa Rosa Symphony concerts this weekend were slated to feature the world premiere of Gabriella Smith’s first symphony, “One,” as part of the First Symphony Project. That four-year commissioning project highlighting four young American composers was the brainchild of Lecce-Chong, who also helped fund it.

On Saturday, Lecce-Chong introduced the work as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure but revealed that due to health concerns, the Seattle-based composer was unable to attend any of the rehearsals or performances of her piece, as had been planned.

The symphony’s next concert set, scheduled for Feb. 12-14, will feature an all-American program and the Black pianist Florence Price performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

On Monday afternoon, Lecce-Chong said he didn’t know of any arts organizations that are canceling more than a week out at a time. In the past few weeks, some orchestras such as the Seattle Symphony have canceled right at concert start time, while others have continued to perform as normal.

“I hear of orchestras that are preemptively canceling because there’s too much risk, as we saw this weekend,” he said. “And then there are orchestras that are playing a little too fast and loose. They just weed people out if they test positive, and they keep going.”

