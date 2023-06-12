Faith has always been an integral part of life for Andre L. Bailey.

Growing up in East Oakland, his family prioritized Sunday service at Shiloh Church. “It’s God, family and then everything else,” he said.

His connection with a higher power, faith and the church community helped Bailey realize his social responsibility — the responsibility of being a good person and always trying to better the world. These values have led Bailey to where he is now, reflecting on a 30-year career helping students reach for their dreams and finding their voice at Sonoma State University -- and beyond.

Bailey worked tirelessly as a SSU adviser, until recently when he retired last month. Throughout his career, Bailey helped recruit and advise over 13,000 students through his multiple positions on campus.

Born in East Oakland in 1968, Bailey was a natural-born athlete who grew up playing football, baseball and track. And like church, he enjoyed the camaraderie of being on a team.

In 1986, he graduated from Castlemont High School and attended Laney Community College for two years before transferring to Sacramento State University. In 1990, Bailey transferred to SSU where he was the star running back on the football team and was fondly known as “Air Andre.” Then, in 1991, the team won their first and only Northern California Athletic Conference title, which was an NCAA Division II college athletic association where a small pool of schools played against one another. Bailey played an integral role for the team as was named Most Improved Player that year. A few years later, in 1993, he graduated with a bachelor’s in criminal justice administration.

Bailey’s transition from student to working professional didn’t alter his commute in the least. He began working at SSU as part of the campus’ outreach team where he became the youngest enrollment recruiter in the state at a university. During his eight years as a recruiter for one of the smallest schools in the CSU system at the time, Bailey visited all 113 community colleges in California to recruit prospective students. During his time, he also taught a freshman seminar class and became a Black Student Union adviser.

In 2001, he changed positions and became a part of SSU’s Educational Opportunity Program. This was where he spent more than half his career helping students as a senior adviser.

During the latter part of his career in 2020, he was the Male Success Initiative coordinator where he gave underrepresented students a safe space while providing mentorship and counseling. Bailey’s decadeslong career has been filled with dedication and commitment to the institution where he’s not only experienced growth, but where has helped facilitate growth in others.

Here are edited highlights of our interview with him.

Q: When you look back at your childhood and growing up in East Oakland, what’s something your parents instilled in you from an early age?

A: It’s the idea that you are born into the family, but you earn your name. The family name is the only thing that you carry with you. It’s the idea of (having) respect and dignity. I asked my dad during my retirement celebration, “I hope earned my name now.”

Q: Who or what has been your biggest support system over the course of your career?

A: I want to reference what I said in the Black Culture Graduation ... (SSU’s Cultural Graduation Celebrations are separate ceremonies in addition to the large on-campus graduation ceremony for the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students.) when I mentioned my wife, “the characterization of iron sharpens iron.” There would be no me without my wife. When I say that, there is no me without her, I mean it’s a collective partnership. I say that, because in those late-night hours, (to) have someone of such strong support and to be there for me, I'm greatly appreciative. I am a representative of the foundation that was instilled in me by my parents and both sets of grandparents.

Editor’s note: Bailey’s wife is Lorez Bailey, the North Bay Business Journal’s publisher, which is a part of Sonoma Media Investments.

Q: Why did you want to become an enrollment recruiter at SSU after you graduated in 1993?

A: Marlene Ballaine (who worked in admissions) and Ronald O. Logsodon (who worked in career development) wanted to enhance the community of Sonoma State and during that time, it was an honor that ... Ballaine identified me for a position. They were the ones that pushed me to go through the interview. Ballaine was the one that called me when I was in Sacramento for internships after I graduated.

Q: Being an adviser and recruiter for all these years, you have probably had in-depth conversations with students from all walks of life. What advice do you have for students growing up in this generation?