SSU adviser reflects on 30 years of service guiding 13,000 students

Oakland native Andre L. Bailey was a football star at Sonoma State University in the 1990s and has worked at the university in various roles since 1993. He retired last month.|
JAVIER HERNANDEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2023, 8:37AM
Faith has always been an integral part of life for Andre L. Bailey.

Growing up in East Oakland, his family prioritized Sunday service at Shiloh Church. “It’s God, family and then everything else,” he said.

His connection with a higher power, faith and the church community helped Bailey realize his social responsibility — the responsibility of being a good person and always trying to better the world. These values have led Bailey to where he is now, reflecting on a 30-year career helping students reach for their dreams and finding their voice at Sonoma State University -- and beyond.

Bailey worked tirelessly as a SSU adviser, until recently when he retired last month. Throughout his career, Bailey helped recruit and advise over 13,000 students through his multiple positions on campus.

Born in East Oakland in 1968, Bailey was a natural-born athlete who grew up playing football, baseball and track. And like church, he enjoyed the camaraderie of being on a team.

In 1986, he graduated from Castlemont High School and attended Laney Community College for two years before transferring to Sacramento State University. In 1990, Bailey transferred to SSU where he was the star running back on the football team and was fondly known as “Air Andre.” Then, in 1991, the team won their first and only Northern California Athletic Conference title, which was an NCAA Division II college athletic association where a small pool of schools played against one another. Bailey played an integral role for the team as was named Most Improved Player that year. A few years later, in 1993, he graduated with a bachelor’s in criminal justice administration.

Bailey’s transition from student to working professional didn’t alter his commute in the least. He began working at SSU as part of the campus’ outreach team where he became the youngest enrollment recruiter in the state at a university. During his eight years as a recruiter for one of the smallest schools in the CSU system at the time, Bailey visited all 113 community colleges in California to recruit prospective students. During his time, he also taught a freshman seminar class and became a Black Student Union adviser.

In 2001, he changed positions and became a part of SSU’s Educational Opportunity Program. This was where he spent more than half his career helping students as a senior adviser.

During the latter part of his career in 2020, he was the Male Success Initiative coordinator where he gave underrepresented students a safe space while providing mentorship and counseling. Bailey’s decadeslong career has been filled with dedication and commitment to the institution where he’s not only experienced growth, but where has helped facilitate growth in others.

Here are edited highlights of our interview with him.

Q: When you look back at your childhood and growing up in East Oakland, what’s something your parents instilled in you from an early age?

A: It’s the idea that you are born into the family, but you earn your name. The family name is the only thing that you carry with you. It’s the idea of (having) respect and dignity. I asked my dad during my retirement celebration, “I hope earned my name now.”

Q: Who or what has been your biggest support system over the course of your career?

A: I want to reference what I said in the Black Culture Graduation ... (SSU’s Cultural Graduation Celebrations are separate ceremonies in addition to the large on-campus graduation ceremony for the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students.) when I mentioned my wife, “the characterization of iron sharpens iron.” There would be no me without my wife. When I say that, there is no me without her, I mean it’s a collective partnership. I say that, because in those late-night hours, (to) have someone of such strong support and to be there for me, I'm greatly appreciative. I am a representative of the foundation that was instilled in me by my parents and both sets of grandparents.

Editor’s note: Bailey’s wife is Lorez Bailey, the North Bay Business Journal’s publisher, which is a part of Sonoma Media Investments.

Q: Why did you want to become an enrollment recruiter at SSU after you graduated in 1993?

A: Marlene Ballaine (who worked in admissions) and Ronald O. Logsodon (who worked in career development) wanted to enhance the community of Sonoma State and during that time, it was an honor that ... Ballaine identified me for a position. They were the ones that pushed me to go through the interview. Ballaine was the one that called me when I was in Sacramento for internships after I graduated.

Q: Being an adviser and recruiter for all these years, you have probably had in-depth conversations with students from all walks of life. What advice do you have for students growing up in this generation?

A: Never let people's perceptions become your reality. The thing is that I really don't believe in, that “luck stuff.” I'm a firm believer in hard work. If you work hard, good things are going to happen. You have to maximize the day, bring your best self and work on yourself to be a better human being every day.

Q: How has SSU changed since you first got there?

A: Sonoma (State University) has definitely become far more inclusive. (There) has been a shift in campus culture to make sure and to ensure that every student that attends Sonoma (State University) has a place here, at the university. Sonoma has often been on the progressive end of change and educational institutions are very slow when it comes to change.

Q: What was it like playing football at SSU?

A: When I transferred to Sonoma State, there were three or four other players that actually came after me from Sac State. When we got to Sonoma, we were all literally Division 1 transfer players ... we had a team full of D1 transfer players!

Q: What’s a fond memory you have when you think back on your time as a student at SSU?

A: Well, I have to say, you know, being a part of a championship team. When I think of my fondest memories, they aren’t only winning that championship, but it’s the idea of being able to do something and to have an impact, and something that's never been done before.

Q: Looking back on your long career and life thus far, there’s a pattern with finding community: at church, through sports and helping others find their community at SSU. Why is community so important?

A: Community has always been important to me because of the value of family that doesn't necessarily have to be biological family. So, when you talk about community and family, it's always been instilled in me. We've always embraced members of the community as family. They aren’t any different. It’s a community family.

Q: What are your future plans beyond SSU?

A: My plan is to take some time, not just for myself, but clearly spend more time with the woman that I've committed my life to, my wife. I want to continue to be involved in the community from the standpoint of being a resource. I want to share the insight, experience and knowledge that I've acquired within higher education, but also to be able to stay along the lines of the idea that education is a tool to combat ignorance.

Q: What will you miss most about SSU?

A: What I'll miss most about Sonoma State is the idea of being able to be of service to others. I want to continue to support the dreams of all because once you stop dreaming, you stop being creative and innovative. I want to support the dreams and the ideas of those that come behind me.

Q: What was your favorite part of helping out students and why?

A: My favorite part is having students recognize their strengths and helping them realize what was instilled in them. They have the power and they have the resiliency to support the sense of belonging for students that were coming from underrepresented areas. And ultimately, the idea of changing their quality of life, well not only changing it, but also supporting it. I would say that the true gratification that I got was seeing students in their caps and gowns.

Q: Why do you think you were able to have such a long and successful career?

A: One day at a time. I've done it one day at a time. But never losing hope. Never losing hope in the faith that if we just continue to persevere, and support others, eventually the best would come out of them. When I say one day at a time, the first thing is showing up. The second thing would be to have and develop that confidence in oneself. And that confidence comes from the idea of knowing one's history and heritage.

Q: You have traveled all around California as a recruiter, what made you want to call Sonoma County home? What made you fall in love with the area?

A: It's always about making a difference — having an impact. In Sonoma County, I know that it's always been pretty much less than 2% (of residents who identify as Black) particularly, not just people of color, but particularly Black people, African Americans. I (enjoy) the beauty of the region as well as the quality of life in Sonoma County. For my wife and I, it was a great place to raise a family. (That’s) not to say every day was peaceful and cream, but the fact that when you look at it, the pros definitely outweigh the cons.

