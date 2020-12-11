SSU and wider Cal State system plan for reopening in fall 2021

The California State University system plans to resume in-person instruction for most classes in the fall of 2021, signaling that Sonoma State and the 22 other campuses that comprise the nation’s largest network of public colleges envision the next academic year will shape up as something closer to a traditional higher-education experience.

By next August when the fall semester begins in Rohnert Park, it will have been about 16 months since most college classrooms in California, plus dormitories, student unions and stadiums — all the gathering places that support campus life — were largely emptied in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s super exciting,” said Rob Eyler, economics professor and spokesman for Sonoma State. “It feels like the sun finally rose on a relatively dark time.”

The CSU leadership, including the chancellor and the chancellor-select, who will take over leadership in January, pointed to developments in recent weeks with COVID-19 vaccines as a reason to start planning now for a return to campuses. Altogether, the CSU system has more than 480,000 enrolled students.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” Chancellor Timothy White said in a press release.

Few details were immediately available about any limits on in-person activities once campuses reopen. Eyler said that events or gatherings with large numbers of people or small spaces are the likeliest to be left out.

“At this time, it’s too uncertain to prognosticate as to what would be included and not included,” he said.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki was not available Thursday for an interview.

The campus and wider CSU system is set to stick with remote instruction through the remainder of the current academic year, which ends in June.

The decision on the next academic year comes ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline for graduating high school seniors and transfer students to apply for admission for the fall semester. Both White and Chancellor-select Joseph Castro said the timing of the decision would provide students with a sense of what their school experience might look like as they complete applications for next year.

“It's critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction," White said.

Since March, Sonoma State has operated largely through online-based learning. This academic year, the smaller student body of 7,436 included a freshmen class of 921, down 39% from last fall. To reduce viral risk, only 430 students are living on campus this fall ― a fraction of the roughly 3,000 who would normally reside in the dorms.

Eyler said that a committee of SSU staff, faculty and administrators will likely set deadlines to release updates for prospective and current students about how in-person experiences will be structured.

“A lot of it will depend on the science and vaccines being effective,” he said. “If all goes according to plan, we need to start planning immediately for that outcome.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.